Kernel panic" an action taken by an operating system after detecting an internal fatal error from which it cannot safely recover.

"Kernel Panic Oggcast" an oggcast, that after the introduction, spirals to a fatal digression from which it cannot safely recover.

Join us each fortnight as we discuss all the latest linux news, linux gadgets and whatever else pops up. Be that fishing, woodwork, recipes, basket weaving, you name it.

The Kernelpanic Oggcast is recorded "Live" every fortnight (give or take) on Saturdays, 10pm EST at http://stream.kernelpanicoggcast.net, Sunday Arvo's for the Ozzies.