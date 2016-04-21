Kernel panic" an action taken by an operating system after detecting an internal fatal error from which it cannot safely recover.
"Kernel Panic Oggcast" an oggcast, that after the introduction, spirals to a fatal digression from which it cannot safely recover.
Join us each fortnight as we discuss all the latest linux news, linux gadgets and whatever else pops up. Be that fishing, woodwork, recipes, basket weaving, you name it.
The Kernelpanic Oggcast is recorded "Live" every fortnight (give or take) on Saturdays, 10pm EST at http://stream.kernelpanicoggcast.net, Sunday Arvo's for the Ozzies.
Another solo ep from 5150. Since we've recently adopted the Linux LUG Cast schedule (to increase participation) we are recording first and third Fridays after LLC. More info at LinuxLUGCast.com . Don't rely on the countdown to your left. Previous eps: http://kernelpanicoggcast.net/Oggcasts/KernelPanic_127.ogg http://kernelpanicoggcast.net/Oggcasts/KernelPanic_129.ogg
The Accessible Computing Foundation needs your help. For as little as $2 a month you can make a big difference. Help bridge the gap between accessibility and technology.